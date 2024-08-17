Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1911
Very old bench......
I found this bench in a rarely visited street in the Buda mountains. There is a spring near it, but its water is channeled through a pipe.
17th August 2024
17th Aug 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3230
photos
135
followers
88
following
524% complete
View this month »
1908
1909
1910
1911
1912
1913
1914
1915
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
17th August 2024 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pad
,
buda
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture and textures, I love the old moss covered wood.
November 8th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close