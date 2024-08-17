Previous
Next
Very old bench...... by kork
Photo 1911

Very old bench......

I found this bench in a rarely visited street in the Buda mountains. There is a spring near it, but its water is channeled through a pipe.
17th August 2024 17th Aug 24

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
524% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture and textures, I love the old moss covered wood.
November 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise