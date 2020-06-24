Sign up
Photo 777
The tram terminus ....
The yellow color is typical of Budapest trams
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
24th June 2020
24th Jun 20
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
24th June 2020 9:23am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflection
,
tram
,
bp
,
passengers
amyK
ace
Cool reflection shot
June 24th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Neat image
June 24th, 2020
