Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 781
Not a castle - a residential house
Renowned artists, painters, actors and architects lived here. The condition of the house has deteriorated a lot!
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
28th June 2020
28th Jun 20
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
1429
photos
78
followers
64
following
213% complete
View this month »
774
775
776
777
778
779
780
781
Latest from all albums
776
777
778
351
297
779
780
781
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
28th June 2020 9:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street
,
house
,
castle
,
ruined
,
bp
,
zichy
Graham Harcombe
ace
An impressive structure, no wonder it attracted the extroverts! I excuse the architects, they were probably just fascinated!
June 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close