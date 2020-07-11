Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 794
Ship screw detail
In memory of a shipyard
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
11th July 2020
11th Jul 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
I was born in Budapest and I lived here all my life. Unfortunatley I do not speak any English so I have to use Google...
1448
photos
80
followers
64
following
217% complete
View this month »
788
789
790
791
792
793
794
795
Latest from all albums
790
300
791
792
793
794
353
795
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
11th July 2020 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close