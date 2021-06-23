Previous
It was enough!.......... by kork
I'm turning on the climate today! Outside the sun 45.5 Celsius! The apartment is 28.6 Celsius! I'm staying home today!
Thank you very much for your viewing and comments!
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Korcsog Károly

@kork
