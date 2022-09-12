Previous
The Rubik's cube... by kork
Photo 1351

The Rubik's cube...

naturally hidden in Budapest. Mihály Kolodkó's work.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
12th September 2022

Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Nigel Rogers ace
Interesting, no colours?
September 13th, 2022  
