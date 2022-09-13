Previous
Next
An old house, with old windows by kork
Photo 1352

An old house, with old windows

Thanks for viewing and comments!
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
370% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Bill Davidson
Nice shot.
September 15th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise