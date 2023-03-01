Sign up
Photo 1496
I wonder what kind of business it is...
according to the sign, maybe it could be a butcher shop?
Thanks for viewing and comments!
1st March 2023
1st Mar 23
0
0
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project!
2615
photos
143
followers
84
following
410% complete
1492
1493
1494
1495
1496
1497
1498
1499
1494
1495
1496
1497
52
1498
523
1499
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
1st March 2023 4:26pm
