Photo 1495
If the gate is half open...
Don't walk past it without looking inside! 👀
Thanks for viewing and comments!
28th February 2023
28th Feb 23
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and I like how you framed it.
March 4th, 2023
