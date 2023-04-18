Sign up
Photo 1534
Knock Knock........
I didn't try knocking, but I liked this knocker!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
3
3
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project!
2668
photos
142
followers
87
following
1530
53
1531
533
1532
534
1533
1534
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
18th April 2023 1:54pm
Privacy
Judith Johnson
ace
I like it too, brilliant photo!
April 18th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
Excellent detail!
April 18th, 2023
moni kozi
ace
I like it even better because of the M :) but no, it's not my door
April 18th, 2023
