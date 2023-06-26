Previous
Next
It cannot be called a corner house... by kork
Photo 1595

It cannot be called a corner house...

but I like it!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
437% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
An impressive contemporary building
June 28th, 2023  
Bill Davidson
I like the pov.
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise