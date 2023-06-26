Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1595
It cannot be called a corner house...
but I like it!
Thanks for viewing and comments!
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
2
2
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2768
photos
138
followers
87
following
437% complete
View this month »
1590
1591
1592
1593
1594
1595
1596
1597
Latest from all albums
560
1592
1593
1594
553
1595
1596
1597
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
2201116SG
Taken
26th June 2023 5:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Corinne C
ace
An impressive contemporary building
June 28th, 2023
Bill Davidson
I like the pov.
June 28th, 2023
