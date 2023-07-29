Previous
Walk on the Danube bank by kork
Walk on the Danube bank

A section of the Pest wharf will be closed to car traffic on weekends until the end of summer. Pedestrians, cyclists and runners can enjoy the proximity of the Danube.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
Korcsog Károly

@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Corinne C ace
Great perspective
July 29th, 2023  
