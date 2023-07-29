Sign up
Previous
Photo 1624
Walk on the Danube bank
A section of the Pest wharf will be closed to car traffic on weekends until the end of summer. Pedestrians, cyclists and runners can enjoy the proximity of the Danube.
Thanks for viewing and comments!
29th July 2023
29th Jul 23
1
1
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project!
2818
photos
139
followers
87
following
Corinne C
ace
Great perspective
July 29th, 2023
