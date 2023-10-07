Previous
Reflection of the window by kork
Photo 1690

Reflection of the window

Thanks for viewing and comments!
7th October 2023 7th Oct 23

Korcsog Károly

Corinne C ace
This reflection let us see another beautiful building. Great window!
October 16th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Love the window's and building's architectural details
October 16th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Good shot. I like all the details and found myself exploring the reflections.
October 16th, 2023  
