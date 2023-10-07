Sign up
Photo 1690
Reflection of the window
Thanks for viewing and comments!
7th October 2023
7th Oct 23
3
2
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Corinne C
ace
This reflection let us see another beautiful building. Great window!
October 16th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Love the window's and building's architectural details
October 16th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Good shot. I like all the details and found myself exploring the reflections.
October 16th, 2023
