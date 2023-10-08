Sign up
Photo 1691
The shadow of the bridge's railing...
from the stream bed
Thanks for viewing and comments!
8th October 2023
8th Oct 23
2
1
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
2919
photos
142
followers
88
following
Corinne C
ace
Nice shadow of the railing
October 16th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Oh I do like all the lines and textures i this one and the contrasts. Favourite
October 16th, 2023
