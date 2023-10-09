Previous
Office building... by kork
Photo 1692

Office building...

9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Korcsog Károly

ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
463% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
Such an interesting POV and colour choice - makes it look very work orientated.
October 19th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Escher-like image.
October 19th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise