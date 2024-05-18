Previous
A walk in the 8th arrondissement...... by kork
Photo 1850

A walk in the 8th arrondissement......

Horváth Mihály tér has recently been renovated
Thanks for viewing and comments!
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Korcsog Károly

Corinne C ace
Beautiful place!
June 23rd, 2024  
Mark St Clair ace
Is it a church?
June 23rd, 2024  
winghong_ho
A lovely building. Great pov and capture.
June 23rd, 2024  
Diane ace
Beautiful neighborhood. I looked it up online (thank you, Google Translate.)
June 23rd, 2024  
