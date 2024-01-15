Sign up
Photo 1760
A window under the roof
Thanks for viewing and comments!
15th January 2024
15th Jan 24
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
15th January 2024 11:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
What a fascinating design on the roof - almost like little crowns
Wonderful photo, love shadows from the trees and welcoming open shutters.
January 27th, 2024
