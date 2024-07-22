Sign up
Photo 1896
It is the narrowest.......
house in Budapest. Its maximum width is 6.2 meters and it has 3 floors. There are 10 apartments in it. Unfortunately, I couldn't get in!
22nd July 2024
22nd Jul 24
2
1
Korcsog Károly
ace
@kork
If I count correctly, I am now starting my 4th year (2021) in the 365 project! I was captivated by the wonderful photos of the...
3209
photos
135
followers
88
following
519% complete
1890
1891
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1893
1894
1895
615
634
616
1896
1897
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
2201116SG
Taken
22nd July 2024 10:39am
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely looking architecture.
October 2nd, 2024
moni kozi
Ooooh... superb facade!!!!
October 2nd, 2024
