Every Sunrise Is a Poem by kvphoto
Every Sunrise Is a Poem

“Every sunrise is a poem written on the earth with words of light, warmth, and love.”

- Debasish Mridha
12th March 2024 12th Mar 24

KV

@kvphoto
Casablanca ace
What a glorious start to a day ❤️
March 15th, 2024  
