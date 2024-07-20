Sign up
Photo 2016
Wind Chime
“May the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face, and the winds of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars.”
—George Jung
20th July 2024
20th Jul 24
2
0
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2396
photos
165
followers
152
following
552% complete
View this month »
2009
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
16th July 2024 1:12pm
Tags
bauble
,
wind-chime
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Diana
ace
Beautiful chime and quote.
July 20th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
A nice capture of light on the crystal.
July 20th, 2024
