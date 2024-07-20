Previous
Wind Chime by kvphoto
Photo 2016

Wind Chime

“May the wind always be at your back and the sun upon your face, and the winds of destiny carry you aloft to dance with the stars.”

—George Jung
20th July 2024 20th Jul 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
552% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautiful chime and quote.
July 20th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
A nice capture of light on the crystal.
July 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise