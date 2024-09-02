Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2059
Wild Turkeys
We've been seeing this turkey family (mom & 4 teenagers) for the last two months. They never let me get too close... when I go outside it is never long before they fly to the back fence and go over.
2nd September 2024
2nd Sep 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2461
photos
167
followers
153
following
564% complete
View this month »
2052
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
Latest from all albums
43
357
2056
44
2057
45
2058
2059
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
2nd September 2024 1:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
turkeys
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Corinne C
ace
A fantastic capture
September 2nd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close