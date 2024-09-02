Previous
Wild Turkeys by kvphoto
Photo 2059

Wild Turkeys

We've been seeing this turkey family (mom & 4 teenagers) for the last two months. They never let me get too close... when I go outside it is never long before they fly to the back fence and go over.
2nd September 2024 2nd Sep 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
564% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
A fantastic capture
September 2nd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise