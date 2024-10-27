View from the Iron Hill Trail

This morning I hiked the Iron Hill Trail at Red Top Mountain State Park completing the four mile hike in 1.5 hours. I even took time to shoot photos along the trail.



This is my third hike this week and I am trying to build up some stamina... the other hikes were 2 miles & 2.4 miles. I'm very happy to be pain free with my new right hip... actually... both my hips (ball & sockets) are titanium now... the left hip was replaced in 2014. Tomorrow marks 7 weeks post-op on the right hip replacement.