View from the Iron Hill Trail by kvphoto
Photo 2116

View from the Iron Hill Trail

This morning I hiked the Iron Hill Trail at Red Top Mountain State Park completing the four mile hike in 1.5 hours. I even took time to shoot photos along the trail.

This is my third hike this week and I am trying to build up some stamina... the other hikes were 2 miles & 2.4 miles. I'm very happy to be pain free with my new right hip... actually... both my hips (ball & sockets) are titanium now... the left hip was replaced in 2014. Tomorrow marks 7 weeks post-op on the right hip replacement.
27th October 2024 27th Oct 24

@kvphoto
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning colours and depth
October 27th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a stunning shot!
October 27th, 2024  
Boxplayer ace
Just the most super colours. Excellent news with the hiking stamina buildup
October 27th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous changing colours.
October 27th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Utterly fabulous!
You are doing amazing with your rehab. Happy for you that you can get out and about again.
October 27th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
wow the colours are amazing
October 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
WOW! The color and the scenery is excellent!
October 27th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell ace
Beautiful colors!
October 27th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a magnificent scene. Good to hear your new hip is behaving itself. fav.
October 27th, 2024  
