Previous
Still Blooming by kvphoto
Photo 2115

Still Blooming

"A red, red rose, all wet with dew, With leaves of green by red shot through."

--E. Nesbit
26th October 2024 26th Oct 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
579% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Wow! That red is so rich and it stands out really well against the dark green background! Really beautiful! Fav
October 26th, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
October 26th, 2024  
KV ace
@365projectorgheatherb these double knockout roses are so amazing... I can't believe they are still blooming. There are still a few buds yet to open.
October 26th, 2024  
Dave ace
Gorgeous red and wonderful dof.
October 26th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Beautiful blooms and colour.
October 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Such a beautiful capture!
October 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 26th, 2024  
Kartia ace
Fabulous colour contrast, I can almost smell them from here!
October 26th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the color.
October 26th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
So pretty.
October 26th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love the the low key
October 27th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise