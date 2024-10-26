Sign up
Previous
Photo 2115
Still Blooming
"A red, red rose, all wet with dew, With leaves of green by red shot through."
--E. Nesbit
26th October 2024
26th Oct 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2526
photos
167
followers
152
following
579% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
23
Comments
11
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
26th October 2024 9:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
dew
,
roses
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
double-knockouts
Heather
ace
Wow! That red is so rich and it stands out really well against the dark green background! Really beautiful! Fav
October 26th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
October 26th, 2024
KV
ace
@365projectorgheatherb
these double knockout roses are so amazing... I can't believe they are still blooming. There are still a few buds yet to open.
October 26th, 2024
Dave
ace
Gorgeous red and wonderful dof.
October 26th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful blooms and colour.
October 26th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Such a beautiful capture!
October 26th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 26th, 2024
Kartia
ace
Fabulous colour contrast, I can almost smell them from here!
October 26th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the color.
October 26th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty.
October 26th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the the low key
October 27th, 2024
