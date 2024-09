Summer Shower

We are safely home from our trip and have been trying to get everything in order... groceries shopped, camper & tow vehicle cleaned, and serviced, and bodies rested. Today is the first time in days that I picked up my camera and shot a few pictures. We've had a lovely summer thrunderstorm this afternoon. Can you believe that we are only 21 days away from the first day of fall in our part of the world? Time flies.