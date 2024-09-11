Previous
Mill Creek by kvphoto
Photo 2068

Mill Creek

"Once we have tasted far streams, touched the gold, found some limit beyond the waterfall, a season changes and we come back changed but safe, quiet, grateful."

--William Stafford
11th September 2024 11th Sep 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Photo Details

