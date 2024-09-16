Sign up
Previous
Photo 2075
Singing Away
“Hear how the birds, on ev'ry blooming spray, With joyous musick wake the dawning day.”
—Alexander Pope —This little tufted titmouse was singing its heart out!
16th September 2024
16th Sep 24
Tags
flowers
,
bird
,
singing
,
tufted-titmouse
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
swamp-sunflowers
