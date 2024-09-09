Previous
Next
Fall is in the Air by kvphoto
Photo 2066

Fall is in the Air

All around our back yard and during our trip up to the Cohutta Mountains in North Georgia we've seen the leaves start to fall from the trees. Here in Mill Creek you can see many leaves in the water flow.
9th September 2024 9th Sep 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
566% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
A marvellous combination of colours
September 11th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Really conveys Autumn
September 11th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely autumnal tones.
September 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise