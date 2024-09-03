Sign up
Previous
Photo 2060
Flying Shrimp
This tiny little hummingbird moth showed up in our pollinator garden this afternoon... a nickname is flying shrimp or flying lobster.
3rd September 2024
3rd Sep 24
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
2053
2054
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
Tags
flying
,
moth
,
allium
,
hummingbird-moth
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Heather
ace
Wow! A super capture- so in focus! (I just checked your shutter speed- 8000 did the trick!) This is a new one for me. A pretty setting too with the purple allium and your shallow dof! Fav
September 3rd, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
September 3rd, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Great capture
September 3rd, 2024
