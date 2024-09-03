Previous
Flying Shrimp by kvphoto
Photo 2060

Flying Shrimp

This tiny little hummingbird moth showed up in our pollinator garden this afternoon... a nickname is flying shrimp or flying lobster.
3rd September 2024 3rd Sep 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
564% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Wow! A super capture- so in focus! (I just checked your shutter speed- 8000 did the trick!) This is a new one for me. A pretty setting too with the purple allium and your shallow dof! Fav
September 3rd, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
September 3rd, 2024  
bkb in the city ace
Great capture
September 3rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise