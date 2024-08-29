Day 24: Shades of Orange

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log. Day 24. Thursday, August 29. I slept in just a little bit past sunrise and went right outside to get my drone in the air to try and snag some sunrise photos… it was still pretty but I think I missed peak color. We got packed up and on the road by 10:30 and I wanted to look for a bouncy road we had memories of riding on during our very first long RV trek… it was called “the splunge.” We actually found the road and our GPS nav app got us there but then it must have lost signal and we were a little lost. We stopped and got enough signal to get back on track and though it was a fun walk down memory lane it probably took us out of the way and cost us about an hour of travel time.



We managed to get home and get the trailer unloaded before the big thunderstorm hit. We were both very tired but very happy to be home. It was a memorable trip and we drove about 4,250 miles total over 24 days and 23 nights of camping… 11 nights were without power. This gave us a real feel for our new camper. Overall the solar managed to keep the battery charged so we were happy about that. We took a generator and used it once… we could left it at home and been ok. Thanks for following our journeys… it was quite a ride!