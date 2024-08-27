Day 22: Arkansas River

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log. Day 22. Tuesday, August 27. Today is a longer drive… so we want to get an early start. We woke early… 5 am and the moon and stars were very pretty. We saw lights on the lake from people night fishing. The sunrise was deep orange and though I missed some of the color I got my drone in the sky and shot some photos of Keystone Lake - the Arkansas River runs thru this lake. Once I landed my drone the sun was just topping the trees on the other side of the lake and I grabbed my camera and shot the sunrise through the trees. Very pretty and I loved framing the rising sun in the branches of the tree.



We drove mostly interstate highways and Kate took a turn driving. We arrived at Tar Camp in the late afternoon. It was very hot. Once we got the camper set and AC on (it was almost 100F outside) we got inside and cooled off. While there were other campers in the campground none were close to us. Then a weird thing happened… someone on a motor bike stopped, knocked on our camper door and then left before we could open the door… very strange. I have to say it was a weird experience… we never saw this person again. After dinner we took a walk through the campground and we saw a tugboat pushing three barges down the river. In the entire campground we only saw four other campers. We are camping once again alongside the Arkansas River… early in our trip we stopped at Aux arc Park in Ozark, Arkansas and camped on the very same river.