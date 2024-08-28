Day 23: Aberdeen Lake

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log. Day 23. Wednesday, August 28. Got up and quickly dressed to go fly my drone at sunrise. From the air I could see a power plant in the distance and there was some misty fog around the water. The views were very pretty. Once I finished flying I got a quick shower and we had waffles with blueberries for breakfast along with some chicken sausage… very yummy.



We got on the road at about 9:30 am and were on interstate highways the majority of the time. The traffic around Memphis. TN was tough and there were some construction slow downs. I had two big cups of coffee today and I drove the whole 306 miles and while I yawned a few times I didn’t get too sleepy. We arrived at Blue Bluff Campground in Aberdeen, MS… this was the first & the last stop on our travel intermarry… we will be home tomorrow. While I’ve had a really nice time I am looking forward to being home.



After getting the camper set and AC powered on… it was 96F but felt much hotter - 104F… I got my drone up in the air to shoot some photos. I’ve spent a little time reviewing my drone shots from today and I picked out a few to edit/use for my posts for today on my 365 project. Tonight I’ll cook another big burger for dinner and we will likely turn in early… excited about getting home tomorrow… I feel like I could sleep for a week!