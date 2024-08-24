Day 19: Golden Spike Tower

Rocky Mountain High, Colorado trip log. Day 19. Saturday, August 24. We enjoyed a wonderful breakfast that Terry prepared for us… scrambled eggs, cheese grits & toast for me and eggs, toast & bacon for Kate. I enjoyed visiting with Christi & Terry’s two beautiful Persian cats, Jasmine & Belle. Both are tiny (6-7 pounds) though they feel as if they are so tiny and light... I guess compared to the size of Sugar (95 lbs) they definitely are like little feathers. Both cats are very sweet. We took some photos with Christi & Terry and said our goodbyes. We headed towards the Golden Spike Tower at about 10 am. The drive today was 212 miles.



We stopped in Nebraska at the Cabelas headquarters store and did a little shopping. Sugar got lots of attention and treats and Kate picked up a teal colored Yeti Rambler cup - smaller than mine and it fits nicely in the truck’s drink holder. We drove about five miles away to a Starbucks in a Safeway grocery store to get ice teas and then picked up a Subway rotisserie chicken sandwich for lunch. At this point we still had about two hours left to our drive.



I drove for an hour or so and got very sleepy. Then Kate drove us the rest of the way to the Golden Spike Tower in North Platte, Nebraska. We arrived at about 4:45 — we are in central time now so our clocks jumped an hour forward. We toured the tower which has a great view of the 212 railroad tracks of the Bailey Yard - the largest rail yard in the world. When we came out to the camper it was quite warm but fortunately there is a nice breeze. This is our third visit to the Golden Spike Tower and each time it has been pretty hot outside. Today it was 91F when we arrived. We will camp here overnight in the parking lot. This is our last dry camping location (no power - windows open) and we have four more stops before we get home - all of those have power and water. There are two other campers in the parking lot and one is running a generator - it is a bit noisy but not too bad.



FYI--shot via drone... you can see our camper in the bottom center.