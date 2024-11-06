Sign up
Photo 2126
Autumn Pollinator
"Love is the bee that carries the pollen from one heart to another."
--Slash Coleman
6th November 2024
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Tags
red
macro
bloom
pollen
close-up
autumn
azalea
pollinator
carpenter-bee
sony-a7rv
sonya7rv
Thom Mitchell
ace
Yours is more covered than mine!
https://365project.org/rhoing/extras/2024-09-26
Well done!
November 6th, 2024
Joanne Diochon
ace
Lovely detail and rich colour.
November 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Wonderful close up shot with great detail! He is absolutely covered in pollen!
November 6th, 2024
Beverley
ace
A happy busy bee,,,beautiful details too
November 6th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous detail.
November 6th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow absolutely gorgeous
November 6th, 2024
