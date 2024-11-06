Previous
Autumn Pollinator by kvphoto
Autumn Pollinator

"Love is the bee that carries the pollen from one heart to another."

--Slash Coleman
Thom Mitchell ace
Yours is more covered than mine!
https://365project.org/rhoing/extras/2024-09-26
Well done!
November 6th, 2024  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely detail and rich colour.
November 6th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful close up shot with great detail! He is absolutely covered in pollen!
November 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
A happy busy bee,,,beautiful details too
November 6th, 2024  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous detail.
November 6th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow absolutely gorgeous
November 6th, 2024  
