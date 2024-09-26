Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
75 / 365
A break from butterflies & moths
Probably an Eastern Carpenter Bee (
Xylocopa virginica virginica
). All covered in “stuff”!
»
Species page
•
Subspecies page
[ PXL_20240926_193548367_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
»
Main album
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
4461
photos
39
followers
39
following
20% complete
View this month »
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
Latest from all albums
72
4383
73
4384
74
4385
4386
75
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Extras
Taken
27th September 2024 12:35am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
insect
,
bees
,
carpenter bee
,
apidae
,
tmbeesandwasps
,
hymenoptera
,
garden-visitor
,
eastern carpenter bee
,
tminsects
,
xylocopa virginica
,
tm-p8
,
tminsectspecies2024
,
tm26sep
Danette Thompson
ace
Very interesting bee covered with pollen.
October 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close