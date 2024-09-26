Previous
A break from butterflies & moths by rhoing
75 / 365

A break from butterflies & moths

Probably an Eastern Carpenter Bee (Xylocopa virginica virginica). All covered in “stuff”!

» Species page
   • Subspecies page

[ PXL_20240926_193548367_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

» Main album
26th September 2024 26th Sep 24

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
20% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
Very interesting bee covered with pollen.
October 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise