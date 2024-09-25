Sign up
Atrium [Filler]
At the
North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum
yesterday, where we spent more time than we thought we might.
With the silhouetted figures in the foreground, I thought this looked like an architectural rendering of a proposed design. Yes? No? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
[ PXL_20240924_174155887_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
(
B&W
filter added in ON1 Photo Raw)
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Tags
atrium
,
bandw
,
tmbandw
,
tmfiller
,
travel-day
,
tm-p8
,
tm25sep
I just love the b&w!
October 27th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
@marlboromaam
Yes! I probably should gray-scale more images. Like the gas pump, now that I think about it! It's a nostalgic image, so B&W would probably enhance the effect!
October 27th, 2024
My late photography professor (from way back in the mid-seventies) would have objected to the term grayscale for b&w photography and would have said to keep that in the printing press world. But yes, do more! I want to do so much better than I do! =)
October 27th, 2024
Thom Mitchell
ace
@marlboromaam
Ta-da!
https://365project.org/rhoing/extras/2024-09-22
;)
October 27th, 2024
