Atrium [Filler] by rhoing
Atrium [Filler]

At the North Dakota Heritage Center and State Museum yesterday, where we spent more time than we thought we might.

With the silhouetted figures in the foreground, I thought this looked like an architectural rendering of a proposed design. Yes? No? ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

[ PXL_20240924_174155887_LE15tm :: cell phone ]
(B&W filter added in ON1 Photo Raw)

25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Mags ace
I just love the b&w!
October 27th, 2024  
Thom Mitchell ace
@marlboromaam Yes! I probably should gray-scale more images. Like the gas pump, now that I think about it! It's a nostalgic image, so B&W would probably enhance the effect!
October 27th, 2024  
Mags ace
My late photography professor (from way back in the mid-seventies) would have objected to the term grayscale for b&w photography and would have said to keep that in the printing press world. But yes, do more! I want to do so much better than I do! =)
October 27th, 2024  
