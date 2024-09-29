Previous
Painted Lady by rhoing
Painted Lady

A butterfly photo (dorsal view) doesn’t get much better than this. Both fore- and hind wings are fully intact and extended. No need to submit this anywhere for identification.

» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ UK Butterflies ]

[ PXL_20240929_182045631_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

