Previous
Photo 4389
Painted Lady
A butterfly photo (dorsal view) doesn’t get much better than this. Both fore- and hind wings are fully intact and extended. No need to submit this anywhere for identification.
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
UK Butterflies
]
PXL_20240929_182045631_LE15tm :: cell phone
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
Thom Mitchell
ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
,
butterfly
,
painted lady
,
lepidoptera
,
vanessa cardui
,
tmbutterflies
,
garden-visitor
,
nymphalidae
,
nymphalinae
,
brushfooted butterfly
,
tminsects
,
tm-p8
,
tmbutterflies2024
,
tm29sep
