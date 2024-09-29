Previous
Corn Earworm Moth by rhoing
Corn Earworm Moth

Don’t often see moths flying out in the open in the middle of the day, but this one lighted on the butterfly bush (Buddleja sp.).

» ID’ed as Helicoverpa zea or “Corn Earworm Moth”: [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ]
» Submitted as Helicoverpa zea or “Corn Earworm Moth”: [ BAMONA ]
» Species pages: [ BAMONA ] [ BugGuide ] [ iNaturalist ] [ MPG ] [ UK Moths ]

[ PXL_20240929_182525785_LE15tm :: cell phone ]

Thom Mitchell

ace
@rhoing
Retired economics professor (“dismal scientist”). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
