76 / 365
Corn Earworm Moth
Don’t often see moths flying out in the open in the middle of the day, but this one lighted on the butterfly bush (Buddleja sp.).
» ID’ed as
Helicoverpa zea
or “Corn Earworm Moth”: [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
]
» Submitted as
Helicoverpa zea
or “Corn Earworm Moth”: [
BAMONA
]
» Species pages: [
BAMONA
] [
BugGuide
] [
iNaturalist
] [
MPG
] [
UK Moths
]
PXL_20240929_182525785_LE15tm :: cell phone
Main album
29th September 2024
29th Sep 24
0
0
Thom Mitchell
@rhoing
Retired economics professor ("dismal scientist"). Married 40+ years to the love of my life; we have two grown daughters, both married, two granddaughters and a...
Tags
insect
moths
lepidoptera
tmmoths
noctuidae
corn earworm moth
helicoverpa zea
garden-visitor
bugguide-confirmed
bamona-submitted
tminsects
owlet moths
heliothinae
tm-p8
tminsectspecies2024
inaturalist-confirmed
tm29sep
