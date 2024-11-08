Previous
Lake Acworth by kvphoto
Photo 2128

Lake Acworth

I bought a new kayak today and it is the newer model of Kate’s boat. We went for an hour long no paddle on the lake this afternoon… so nice!
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
583% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Spectacular
November 8th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow, that's fabulous! Hope you had a great outing.
November 8th, 2024  
Mags ace
What a gorgeous and peaceful view.
November 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise