Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2128
Lake Acworth
I bought a new kayak today and it is the newer model of Kate’s boat. We went for an hour long no paddle on the lake this afternoon… so nice!
8th November 2024
8th Nov 24
3
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2539
photos
167
followers
151
following
583% complete
View this month »
2121
2122
2123
2124
2125
2126
2127
2128
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Taken
8th November 2024 2:58pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sky
,
reflections
,
leaves
,
georgia
,
kayak
,
autum
,
paddling
,
cloudscape
,
lake-acworth
Corinne C
ace
Spectacular
November 8th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Wow, that's fabulous! Hope you had a great outing.
November 8th, 2024
Mags
ace
What a gorgeous and peaceful view.
November 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close