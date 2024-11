I spotted this large spider above my flower bed in the backyard this afternoon. Earlier in the day when I was blowing leaves I walked through theweb and felt it on my face and hair... luckily the spider didn't get on me! I'm steering clear of this spider now that I know where it is living. I think this one is a female.For more info: https://www.cbsnews.com/news/joro-spiders-what-to-know-as-they-continue-to-spread/