Trout Stocking Road

Today we went 4 wheeling on the Iron Stab trail. I drove this trail once before and backed up a half mike to avoid a huge puddle at the end. No puddle today but there were deep ruts and slick wet clay where the puddle had been. I’m glad I backed up a half mile to avoid it last time since I’d only had the truck a few days.



This shot was taken on the trout stocking road in one of the wildlife management areas not too far from home. It was a really fun day of driving off road. “Rocky” (the truck) was super filthy and got a bath today.