Trout Stocking Road by kvphoto
Trout Stocking Road

Today we went 4 wheeling on the Iron Stab trail. I drove this trail once before and backed up a half mike to avoid a huge puddle at the end. No puddle today but there were deep ruts and slick wet clay where the puddle had been. I’m glad I backed up a half mile to avoid it last time since I’d only had the truck a few days.

This shot was taken on the trout stocking road in one of the wildlife management areas not too far from home. It was a really fun day of driving off road. “Rocky” (the truck) was super filthy and got a bath today.
10th November 2024 10th Nov 24

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Walks @ 7 ace
Nice PoV and new toy
November 10th, 2024  
Heather ace
A beautiful setting for your rugged drive.
November 10th, 2024  
