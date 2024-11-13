Sign up
Previous
Photo 2133
Red Rose
We are heading out today on a camping trip… excited! We have our new kayaks and look forward to paddling with manatees in Florida… fun! Not sure how much connectivity we will have… so you may not see me around for awhile.
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
4
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2545
photos
167
followers
151
following
584% complete
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
2133
Tags
red
,
rose
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonnya7rv
Boxplayer
ace
This is so intense, gorgeous. Have fun!
November 13th, 2024
Kerry McCarthy
ace
Lovely! Have a great trip!
November 13th, 2024
Mags
ace
Absolutely gorgeous shot!
November 13th, 2024
Dave
ace
Beautiful lighting and colors
November 13th, 2024
