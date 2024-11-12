Sign up
Previous
Photo 2132
Black Eyed Susans
More late bloomers... I found three or four pretty blooms in my flowerbeds.
12th November 2024
12th Nov 24
4
4
KV
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
Photo Details
Views
18
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
11th November 2024 5:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
blooms
,
flowers
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
black-eyed-susands
Carole Sandford
ace
A lovely find.
November 12th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Very delicate
November 12th, 2024
Heather
ace
So beautiful with the bright yellow against the soft green! Fav (and how amazing that they are blooming at this time!)
November 12th, 2024
Bucktree
ace
Gorgeous blooms.
November 13th, 2024
