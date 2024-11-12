Previous
Black Eyed Susans by kvphoto
Black Eyed Susans

More late bloomers... I found three or four pretty blooms in my flowerbeds.
12th November 2024

KV

@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Carole Sandford ace
A lovely find.
November 12th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Very delicate
November 12th, 2024  
Heather ace
So beautiful with the bright yellow against the soft green! Fav (and how amazing that they are blooming at this time!)
November 12th, 2024  
Bucktree ace
Gorgeous blooms.
November 13th, 2024  
