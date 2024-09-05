Sign up
Previous
Photo 2062
Double Delight Bloom
Taken today... in the afternoon. Yesterday this was just a rose bud and today it opened up beautifully. The bud was exquisite yesterday.
https://365project.org/kvphoto/365/2024-09-04
5th September 2024
5th Sep 24
5
5
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2465
photos
166
followers
152
following
564% complete
2055
2056
2057
2058
2059
2060
2061
2062
2057
45
2058
2059
2060
2061
358
2062
Views
15
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
5th September 2024 2:51pm
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
bloom
,
rose
,
hybrid-tea
,
double-delight
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
Corinne C
ace
Beautifully captured
September 5th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
September 5th, 2024
Susan Wakely
ace
Beautiful.
September 5th, 2024
Cliff McFarlane
ace
I love the contrast in colour and the rose with life and perishing
September 5th, 2024
Barb
ace
Outstandingly beautiful!
September 5th, 2024
