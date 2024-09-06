Very Observant

I love to watch the hummingbirds come and go from the feeder. It is often an aerial battle and sometimes a ballet. This one flew up in the trees but kept her eye on the feeder... this is a female ruby throated hummingbird and the females don't have the red throat.



FYI--I'm on the mend... just had my right hip replaced (on Monday, September 9th) and trying to catch up on some photos I've taken over the past few days. Between physical therapy and taking medications it has been a little challenging to focus.