Very Observant by kvphoto
Very Observant

I love to watch the hummingbirds come and go from the feeder. It is often an aerial battle and sometimes a ballet. This one flew up in the trees but kept her eye on the feeder... this is a female ruby throated hummingbird and the females don't have the red throat.

FYI--I'm on the mend... just had my right hip replaced (on Monday, September 9th) and trying to catch up on some photos I've taken over the past few days. Between physical therapy and taking medications it has been a little challenging to focus.
6th September 2024 6th Sep 24

Heather ace
A great capture, KV! Such sharp focus to show her lovely markings and the webbing of her plumage! And thank you for the info about her lack of a red throat. Fav
September 10th, 2024  
KV ace
@365projectorgheatherb thanks Heather... I have another picture where the throat looks like it has an orange dot and another where it almost looks like a tiny orange flower... I think these may be females as well.
September 10th, 2024  
