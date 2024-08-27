Previous
Tar Camp Sunrise by kvphoto
Tar Camp Sunrise

The sunrise was really nice gain this morning... lots of orange tones. This is the view towards the entry area to loop A in Tar Camp Campground.
27th August 2024 27th Aug 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Heather ace
Oh yes!!! Gorgeous orange tones in the sky and reflected in the water! Fav
August 29th, 2024  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
quite nice
August 29th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Superb
August 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
FAVtastic!
August 29th, 2024  
