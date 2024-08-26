Previous
Good Morning Sun by kvphoto
Good Morning Sun

Sunrise shot of the tree across from our campsite at Washington Irving South CG in Cleveland, Oklahoma. The sun is rising over Keystone Lake.
26th August 2024

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful sunburst
August 27th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Magnificent sunrise...love the tree and perfect positioning of the sun through the branches!
August 28th, 2024  
Mags ace
That tree is just gorgeous with all the lacy patterns!
August 28th, 2024  
GaryW
Gorgeous!! fav
August 28th, 2024  
Heather ace
Beautiful- colours, light, silhouettes! Paula is right about the perfect positioning of the sun! Lovely reflections too! Fav
August 28th, 2024  
aikiuser (jenn) ace
Perfectly composed, great edits. Really nice!
August 28th, 2024  
