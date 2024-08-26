Sign up
Photo 2054
Good Morning Sun
Sunrise shot of the tree across from our campsite at Washington Irving South CG in Cleveland, Oklahoma. The sun is rising over Keystone Lake.
26th August 2024
26th Aug 24
6
7
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2452
photos
167
followers
154
following
562% complete
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
7
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
27th August 2024 6:59am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
tree
,
oklahoma
,
sunrise
,
lake
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
keystone-lake
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful sunburst
August 27th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Magnificent sunrise...love the tree and perfect positioning of the sun through the branches!
August 28th, 2024
Mags
ace
That tree is just gorgeous with all the lacy patterns!
August 28th, 2024
GaryW
Gorgeous!! fav
August 28th, 2024
Heather
ace
Beautiful- colours, light, silhouettes! Paula is right about the perfect positioning of the sun! Lovely reflections too! Fav
August 28th, 2024
aikiuser (jenn)
ace
Perfectly composed, great edits. Really nice!
August 28th, 2024
