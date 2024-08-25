Previous
Illinois Bundleweed by kvphoto
Photo 2053

Illinois Bundleweed

This weed was growing along the Smoky Hill River which ran behind our campsite at Riverside Park in Kansas.
25th August 2024 25th Aug 24

KV

ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
Barb ace
Very nice dof and bokeh!
August 27th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice capture
August 27th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Wonderful light
August 27th, 2024  
