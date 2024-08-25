Sign up
Previous
Photo 2053
Illinois Bundleweed
This weed was growing along the Smoky Hill River which ran behind our campsite at Riverside Park in Kansas.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
3
3
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2450
photos
167
followers
154
following
562% complete
2046
2047
2048
2049
2050
2051
2052
2053
2050
38
2051
39
2052
40
41
2053
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
26th August 2024 9:55am
Tags
bokeh
,
weed
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
,
illinois-bundleweed
Barb
ace
Very nice dof and bokeh!
August 27th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice capture
August 27th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful light
August 27th, 2024
