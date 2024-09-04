Previous
Double Delight Bloom by kvphoto
358 / 365

Double Delight Bloom

The longer the double delight rose is open the redder the bloom gets. When it is a bud or just opened bloom it has a white to yellow center. The scent is heavenly... a spicy aroma.
4th September 2024 4th Sep 24

KV

@kvphoto
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely.
September 5th, 2024  
