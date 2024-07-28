Sign up
Repeat Performance
Comments not necessary... I was happy to see the Goldfinch again this morning and he was standing on top of the coneflower... the white edges are from my deck fencing.
28th July 2024
28th Jul 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
2408
photos
165
followers
152
following
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
353
2021
2022
2023
2024
354
2025
355
Views
2
Album
extras
Camera
ILCE-7RM5
Taken
28th July 2024 12:33pm
Tags
bird
,
american-goldfinch
,
cone-flower
,
sony-a7rv
,
sonya7rv
