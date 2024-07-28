Previous
Repeat Performance by kvphoto
354 / 365

Repeat Performance

Comments not necessary... I was happy to see the Goldfinch again this morning and he was standing on top of the coneflower... the white edges are from my deck fencing.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

