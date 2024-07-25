Sign up
Butterfly Friend
Went over to Smith Gilbert Gardens to shoot some butterfly photos. Look who found a painted lady friend... my shooting partner
@k9photo
25th July 2024
25th Jul 24
KV
ace
@kvphoto
January 1, 2024 begins my 6th year on 365. This year I'd like to carve out some time to learn more about photo editing if...
353
Photo Details
Tags
butterfly
friend
painted-lady
smith-gilbert-gardens
Walks @ 7
ace
This has a lovely delicacy, fav
July 27th, 2024
